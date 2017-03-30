Planet Futbol

USWNT stars Morgan, Lloyd to duel in Women's Champions League semifinals

icon
SI.com Staff
Thursday March 30th, 2017

U.S. women's national team stars Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan will meet in the semifinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League, after both of their clubs sealed advancement from the quarterfinals.

Lloyd's Manchester City, the reigning English champion, beat Fortuna Hjorring 1-0 on Thursday, following a 1-0 win in the first leg in which Lloyd scored the away goal.

Morgan's Lyon ousted Wolfsburg in the quarterfinals, riding the strength of its 2-0 first-leg win to a 2-1 aggregate triumph. Lyon is seeking its its second straight championship.

The semifinals will take place next month (April 22/23 and 29/30) and will also feature Barcelona taking on Paris-Saint Germain. Barcelona ousted Rosengard and Brazilian star Marta on a 3-0 aggregate, while PSG took down Bayern Munich (which features American Gina Lewandowski) 4-1.

Lloyd and Morgan are both due back with their respective NWSL clubs–the Houston Dash and Orlando Pride–during the summer after their short-term deals are up.

Four U.S. internationals have come close to winning the Women's Champions League in recent years, with Tyreso's trio of Christen Press, Meghan Klingenberg and Whitney Engen coming up short in the final in 2014 and Megan Rapinoe falling in the final with Lyon in 2013.

