There's no FIFA flu here! With most of the league–save for six teams–off for the March international break, the MLS Power Rankings took a one-week vacation but return fully healthy and ready to roll. The same can not be said of many MLS teams, some of which had players return from international absences to play in results that simply didn’t fit the narrative of what was happening before.

There were also a couple of notable firsts in Week 5, including Minnesota United winning its first game as an MLS franchise and Bastian Schweinsteiger scoring his first goal on his debut for the Chicago Fire.

​

How did all of those Week 5 results affect the rankings? Let’s find out: