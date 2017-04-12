Bayern Munich and Real Madrid open their star-laden Champions League quarterfinal matchup at Allianz Arena, though one of the biggest names on both teams won't take part.

Robert Lewandowski (shoulder) is out for Bayern Munich in the first leg against Real Madrid, though Manuel Neuer makes his return to goal to face the Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema front line that the reigning champions boast. Carlo Ancelotti, who managed Real Madrid to the 2014 Champions League title, is hoping to bring his cup magic to Bayern, but he'll need to best his former side–and former assistant coach, Zinedine Zidane–in order to do so, starting with Wednesday's first leg.

For one of these powers, a Champions League streak will end. Real Madrid has reached the semifinals in the last six seasons, while Bayern has made it the last five.

Benzema nearly struck first for Real Madrid in the 18th minute, with his header hitting the bar as Neuer went into a full-extension dive to keep it out by getting a fingertip on it.

El primer casi casi. Por poco llegaba el primero del Madrid. Salvó Neuer. #ChampionsRPC pic.twitter.com/DEPS4TxYU2 — Deportes RPC (@deportesrpc) April 12, 2017

Bayern took advantage of the reprieve and took the lead in the 25th minute through Arturo Vidal, whose powerful header opened the scoring for the hosts.

Arturo Vidal scores his third goal in the past two #UCL games to give Bayern the lead vs Real Madrid! #FCBRMA https://t.co/2pnMdxHiBF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 12, 2017

Vidal nearly got his second in the 41st minute, with Arjen Robben's cross finding the Chilean star, only for him to head his opportunity wide of the upper left-hand corner of the net.

On the other end, Neuer remained sharp, denying Ronaldo with an all-out dive to his right to keep Real Madrid scoreless.

Bayern missed yet another chance to go up 2-0 through Vidal at the end of the first half. Franck Ribery's shot was ruled to have hit Dani Carvajal's arm in the box (replays showed it came off the defender's shoulder), but Vidal skied the ensuing penalty way over the bar to keep the score 1-0 and give Bayern a first-half regret.

