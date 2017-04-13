Planet Futbol

WATCH: English soccer team gets hyped for match by singing R. Kelly together

2 hours ago

You read the headline: English club Billericay Town prepared for the Isthmian League Cup final by singing R. Kelly’s “The World’s Greatest” together in unison in the locker room.

It’s one of the most incredible things I have ever seen.

And they won the trophy! I don’t even know what league they’re in, but that is far from the point.

Warning: foul language.

Full context, I frequently sing this song at karaoke bars.

Jeremy Woo

