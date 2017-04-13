Despite the four points earned in last month’s World Cup qualifiers, U.S. national team coach Bruce Arena still feels the pressure. The Americans (1-2-1) remain in fourth place in CONCACAF’s Hexagonal, one point out of the three spots that come with direct entry into the 2018 World Cup. And on the horizon—a June 8 qualifier outside Denver against Trinidad & Tobago that will set the stage for the June 11 trip to the Estadio Azteca.

“There’s no loss of urgency. “We’re far from out of the woods here,” Arena said Thursday during a media conference call. “I think we still have very little margin for error.”

But that well-founded urgency hasn’t darkened the long-term outlook. Arena admitted he doesn’t “feel good about sitting with four points in four games.” He discussed the difficulty in navigating a player pool beset by injury and unpredictability, the challenges of playing at altitude and Tuesday’s shocking attack in Dortmund, from which Christian Pulisic emerged unscathed (BVB defender Marc Bartra wasn’t so fortunate).

But there was one significant piece of positive news since the manager last met the press. On Monday, the U.S. Soccer Federation and its counterparts in Canada and Mexico unveiled plans to bid to host the 2026 World Cup. It’s a bid that has an excellent chance of succeeding, and those prospects had Arena reflecting on how far American soccer has come and how far it soon may go. Through that wide-angle lens, the problems of the present seem somewhat smaller.

“In 1994, the U.S. was looked at as an emerging frontier in the game and FIFA wanted to bring the U.S. into the world’s game,” Arena said of the moment when the country hosted its first World Cup. “I think in 2026, we’re going to be firmly immersed in the game and be a big player. I think 2026 will be the time where we’re going to start talking about winning a World Cup. It wasn’t going to be in 1994. It wasn’t going to be in 2010. But 2026 can be your time. That’s the difference.”

He continued, “Think about where we’re going to be in nine more years. Think about where we were in 1994, ’98—keep going. And think about where will be in eight or nine more years in our league, eight or nine more years of [American] players developing all over the world and then playing the World Cup in our country. I think we’re going to be positioned to be a big player in 2026.”

In 1994, Arena led the Virginia Cavaliers to their fifth NCAA title in six years and MLS still was two years away from kicking off. In the summer of 2026, he’ll be 74 years old. Pulisic, who set up the only goal in last month’s 1-1 draw in Panama, will be in his playing prime at 27.

Here are some more highlights of Arena's comments:

On Pulisic, attack on Dortmund, U-20 World Cup

Pulisic came on as a reserve in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal game in Dortmund, where his shell-shocked team fell, 3-2, to AS Monaco. He’s already proven indispensable to the USA, however, and U.S. Soccer was in touch with him shortly after the attack on the team bus, Arena confirmed.

“We’ve had contact with him. I actually left him a message although I haven’t personally spoken to him,” Arena said. “But we had contact with him through text during the incident and after the incident. He’s O.K. I’m sure, again, I don’t know the exact circumstances around the bombs going off and all that, but I’m sure it was very hectic, very scary, and I’m sure it disrupted the team in a lot of ways. It’s never easy. Hopefully in time all those people will recover. It’s unfortunate they lost a player to that as well. I think they’re all O.K. and Christian’s fine.”

Dortmund is scheduled to host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday before heading to Monaco for the return leg next week.

Pulisic also was named by coach Tam Ramos to the preliminary roster for the upcoming U-20 World Cup in South Korea. That tournament will run May 20 to June 11, the day of the Mexico-USA qualifier. The Americans will meet Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Senegal in the group stage.

“I talked to Tab about it. We didn’t think it would hurt to have [Pulisic] on that roster. You never know,” Arena said. “If the U.S. made it to the final, for example, maybe we’d send him. Our plans are that Christian is going to be playing with us. But it doesn’t hurt to have him on that roster.”