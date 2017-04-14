The head of a Tunisian soccer club has been given a lifetime suspension after he admitted to twice pinching a referee’s buttocks, according the Agence France-Presse.

Moncef Khemakhem, the president of CS Sfaxien, confronted an assistant referee during a game last month after a penalty was awarded against Khemakhem’s club. Video of the incident (seen above) shows Khemakem kissing the official on the cheek, biting his ear and pinching his cheek, before reaching down toward the official’s backside.

Khemakhem didn’t try to deny his actions. In the interview you see above, he admitted to pinching the ref’s butt twice, saying he was trying to “cheer him up because he lost the match.”

The Tunisian football federation also accused Khemakhem of verbally abusing officials during the game. It called his actions “dangerous and unsporting behavior,” “indecent assault” and “harm to good morals.”

The penalty allowed Sfaxien’s opponent, Étoile de Sahel, to equalize but Sfaxien won the match 3–2.