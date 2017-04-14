Planet Futbol

Video: Tunisian soccer executive gets lifetime ban for pinching referee’s butt

SI Wire
an hour ago

The head of a Tunisian soccer club has been given a lifetime suspension after he admitted to twice pinching a referee’s buttocks, according the Agence France-Presse.

Moncef Khemakhem, the president of CS Sfaxien, confronted an assistant referee during a game last month after a penalty was awarded against Khemakhem’s club. Video of the incident (seen above) shows Khemakem kissing the official on the cheek, biting his ear and pinching his cheek, before reaching down toward the official’s backside.

Khemakhem didn’t try to deny his actions. In the interview you see above, he admitted to pinching the ref’s butt twice, saying he was trying to “cheer him up because he lost the match.”

The Tunisian football federation also accused Khemakhem of verbally abusing officials during the game. It called his actions “dangerous and unsporting behavior,” “indecent assault” and “harm to good morals.”

The penalty allowed Sfaxien’s opponent, Étoile de Sahel, to equalize but Sfaxien won the match 3–2. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters