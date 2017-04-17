With Arsenal flailing in the race for a Champions League berth, Alexis Sanchez delivered a sublime strike in a game the club really needs to win to keep its top-four hopes alive.

Alexis's free kick from over 20 yards broke a deadlock vs. Middlesbrough and gave Arsenal a 1-0 lead heading into halftime in their Premier League match on Monday.

Alexis lined up the straightaway attempt and delivered a curling beauty with his right foot the left U.S. goalkeeper Brad Guzan with no chance in the 42nd minute.

Middlesbrough came out of the locker room reinvigorated, though, and equalized in the 49th minute through Alvaro Negredo. Stewart Downing lofted a curling cross forward, and Negredo was first to it, delivering a flying redirect to stab home the goal and make it 1-1.

Arsenal entered the day 10 points behind Manchester City, which sits in fourth place but entered Monday having played two more games than the Gunners.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, is battling relegation and entered the day six points away from safety, with two games in hand on 17th-place Hull City.