Planet Futbol

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: El Clasico live stream, TV time

SI Wire
Sunday April 23rd, 2017

Real Madrid hosts Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in an especially pivotal Clásico between the two Spanish rivals.

Madrid are three points clear of Barca in La Liga and have played one fewer game, meaning they can either extend a commanding lead or eliminate their own margin for error depending on the result. Barcelona are without the suspended Neymar, although they continue to appeal. Madrid have been in strong form of late, advancing to the Champions League semifinal round this week, and can go a long way toward cementing a title with a win.

Barcelona was eliminated from the Champions League by Juventus with a scoreless draw at Camp Nou last week. 

Find out how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, April 23, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch online for free with Fubo TV by signing up for a free seven-day trial here.

