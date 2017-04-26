Planet Futbol

Portland Timbers to expand Providence Park with 4,000-seat, $50M renovation

icon
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

One of MLS's most raucous atmospheres is getting an upgrade.

The Portland Timbers announced Wednesday that the club is adding 4,000 seats to Providence Park as part of a privately funded $50 million renovation. The additions should be complete in time for the 2019 or 2020 seasons, with renovations taking place during two future off-seasons, according to the club's announcement.

The Timbers shouldn't have a problem filling the new seats, given that they have a waitlist of over 13,000 for season tickets, according to SI's Grant Wahl. The club has sold out every regular season and playoff match at home since joining MLS in 2011.

The Timbers are adding 4,000 seats as part of a $50 million renovation to Providence Park.
Portland Timbers
The Timbers are adding 4,000 seats as part of a $50 million renovation to Providence Park.
Portland Timbers/Brooklyn Digital Foundry
The Timbers are adding 4,000 seats as part of a $50 million renovation to Providence Park.
Portland Timbers
The Timbers are adding 4,000 seats as part of a $50 million renovation to Providence Park.
Portland Timbers/Allied Works Architecture
Atlanta United will share Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with the Atlanta Falcons in a state-of-the-art venue.
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United will share Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with the Atlanta Falcons in a state-of-the-art venue.
Atlanta United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue and it claims it will begin play at Audi Field at D.C.'s Buzzard Point in 2018.
D.C. United
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue and it claims it will begin play at Audi Field at D.C.'s Buzzard Point in 2018.
D.C. United
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue and it claims it will begin play at Audi Field at D.C.'s Buzzard Point in 2018.
D.C. United
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue and it claims it will begin play at Audi Field at D.C.'s Buzzard Point in 2018.
D.C. United
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
Potential St. Louis expansion team
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
Potential St. Louis expansion team
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
Potential St. Louis expansion team
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Potential Detroit expansion team
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Rossetti
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Potential Detroit expansion team
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Rossetti
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Potential Detroit expansion team
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Rossetti
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The group behind San Diego's push for an MLS expansion team revealed its plans for a shared, 30,000-seat stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the site where Qualcomm Stadium currently stands.
Potential San Diego expansion team
The group behind San Diego's push for an MLS expansion team revealed its plans for a shared, 30,000-seat stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the site where Qualcomm Stadium currently stands.
Gensler
The group behind San Diego's push for an MLS expansion team revealed its plans for a shared, 30,000-seat stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the site where Qualcomm Stadium currently stands.
Potential San Diego expansion team
The group behind San Diego's push for an MLS expansion team revealed its plans for a shared, 30,000-seat stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the site where Qualcomm Stadium currently stands.
Gensler
The NASL's Indy Eleven emerged as a late contender for MLS expansion, becoming the 12th bid to be submitted to the league.
Indy Eleven
The NASL's Indy Eleven emerged as a late contender for MLS expansion, becoming the 12th bid to be submitted to the league.
USL's Phoenix Rising FC aims to snag one of MLS's four expansion berths with this stadium and training field complex.
Phoenix Rising FC
USL's Phoenix Rising FC aims to snag one of MLS's four expansion berths with this stadium and training field complex.
HOK
Charlotte's MLS bid includes this downtown soccer-specific venue.
Potential Charlotte expansion team
Charlotte's MLS bid includes this downtown soccer-specific venue.
MANICA
Potential, future soccer stadiums in America
1 39
Close
expandIcon
1 39
Close

“This proposed project is a win-win for everyone involved, and we’ve been very encouraged by the collaborative work that’s been put into this project to date,” Portland Timbers and Thorns president of business Mike Golub said in a statement. “We still have some work to do, but we are actively working with the city and neighborhood association, and everyone is excited by the prospect of an expanded Providence Park and ensuring the long-term viability of this unique stadium.”

The renovations will take the stadium's capacity to over 25,000 while refurbishing one of the more unique venues in North America.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters