Nashville bid chief meets with Garber, MLS as stadium plans come into focus

Brian Straus
42 minutes ago

While the Predators roll through the Stanley Cup playoffs, Nashville’s MLS bid has come into a bit more focus. The effort is led by Ingram Industries chairman John Ingram, who’s part of an area family worth some $4 billion and that’s well-known for projects around the city. Ingram met with Garber and other MLS executives a couple weeks ago in New York City.

Stadium plans are focused on the Fairgrounds Nashville, an event space located a couple miles south of downtown. In late March, the state House of Representatives voted 87-2 to funnel sales tax revenue generated by the stadium project back to the city’s Metro Sports Authority. The funds would be used to offset construction costs

The city is set to host the USA-Panama and Nicaragua-Martinique matches at this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup and then a friendly between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

