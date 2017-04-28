Planet Futbol

Over 100,000 sign on for San Diego's petition in support of MLS stadium

Brian Straus
an hour ago

On Monday, San Diego MLS investment group Goal SD submitted more than 100,000 signatures from eligible voters to the city. They were collected in under two weeks.

Goal SD needed only 71,646 signatures to put its SoccerCity development proposal before the city council. Although the council could simply approve it then and there, the investors want their plan sent to the voters in November in order to remove any doubt that it has the public’s full support.

“The fact that more than 100,000 people signed the petition in less than two week’s time speaks volumes to the enthusiasm that San Diegans feel for this proposal,” investor Nick Stone said.

Planet Futbol
Landon Donovan finds his post-playing passion in San Diego's MLS expansion bid

The project in Mission Valley calls for the demolition of Qualcomm Stadium, the Chargers’ former home, and the construction of a 30,000-seat, expandable venue for MLS and San Diego State football. It also includes 55 acres of park, six public fields, land for a future NFL stadium, 3,520 housing units, 800 student dormitory units, 480 units of affordable housing, 2.4 million square feet of office space, 740,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space and two hotels. And it’ll all be privately funded.

So where’s the opposition? Goal SD investor Landon Donovan told SI.com last month that he expected it to come from four potential sources—those who want the property reserved strictly for a future NFL franchise, those who want it reserved for SDSU, those who want less development and more parkland and rival developers who either want the site for themselves or don’t wish to compete with SoccerCity.

Planet Futbol
Exclusive: Potential San Diego Footy McFooty Face logo revealed

So far, only the latter has really coalesced in the form of Sudberry Properties and HG Fenton, developers that are working on their own mixed-use projects nearby. 

In late March, a study was published based on data from Esri, a demographic and geographic information systems company, that indicated San Diego leads all 12 MLS expansion applicants in soccer participation and TV viewership.

The city’s figures also eclipse the average of current MLS markets.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters