Planet Futbol

Watch: Amiens clinches promotion to Ligue 1 on last kick of the season

SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

Amiens SC was staring at a 1-1 draw and another season in French's Ligue 2, the second tier. That is, until it secured promotion in the most dramatic fashion ever. 

Sitting in sixth place in the live Ligue 2 table prior to free kick in the last seconds of stoppage time, Amiens was given the gift of promotion from Emmanuel Bourgaud, whose kick on the final whistle of the season allowed the club to leap four others with a stunning 2-1 win over Reims.

Amiens' bench cleared immediately after the goal, with teammates and coaches mobbing Bourgaud, while the visiting supporters were thrown into a frenzy–much like the broadcaster who called the action for TV.

Amiens finished the season on a six-game winning streak, and it needed every point, with the top six in Ligue 2 separated by just three points.

Troyes, Lens, Brest and Nimes, the teams that finished third through sixth, respectively, all won their final matches and were hoping for help from Reims, which nearly delivered.

Amiens joins league-champion Strasbourg in securing automatic promotion, while Troyes will have to play in a playoff against Ligue 1's 18th-place finisher for another place in the top flight.

