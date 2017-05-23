Planet Futbol

Reports: Guardiola's family attended concert, unhurt in Manchester Arena bombing

icon
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The wife and daughters of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attended the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester where a bomb exploded on Monday, according to SkySports and other media reports. 

The blast killed 22 people and left 59 others injured, Manchester police said. 

Diario Sport reports that some Manchester City players and their families were in attendance at the concert.

"It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services," the team said in a statement.

City's rival, Manchester United, takes on Ajax in the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday, but UEFA, European soccer's governing body, said it doesn't believe that the match is the target of any attacks.

''There is currently no specific intelligence which might suggest that any of the UEFA Europa League Final activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks,'' UEFA said in a statement.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters