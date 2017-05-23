The wife and daughters of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attended the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester where a bomb exploded on Monday, according to SkySports and other media reports.

The blast killed 22 people and left 59 others injured, Manchester police said.

Diario Sport reports that some Manchester City players and their families were in attendance at the concert.

"It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services," the team said in a statement.

City's rival, Manchester United, takes on Ajax in the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday, but UEFA, European soccer's governing body, said it doesn't believe that the match is the target of any attacks.

''There is currently no specific intelligence which might suggest that any of the UEFA Europa League Final activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks,'' UEFA said in a statement.