Planet Futbol

Arsene Wenger to remain Arsenal manager

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Stanley Kay
Tuesday May 30th, 2017

Arsene Wenger will return to Arsenal as manager next season after agreeing to a new two–year contract, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The club is expected to announce the move formally on Wednesday.

Wenger met with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke on Monday, and the duo were expected to notify Arsenal's board of directors on Tuesday of the decision.

Wenger completed his 21st season in charge of Arsenal last weekend, leading the club to an FA Cup final victory over Chelsea. But while the season ended with a trophy, Wenger's hold on the club has never seemed more tenuous than the last few months.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League this season, failing to place in the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in Wenger's tenure. For Arsenal fans, just as painful was the club finishing behind archrival Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since the 1994-95 season. The Gunners narrowly missed out on top four, but the team finished the year a staggering 18 points behind title–winning Chelsea and 11 points behind second–place Spurs.

The sentiment among some Arsenal fans that the club should part ways with Wenger isn't new, but it was louder than ever this season amid the club's Premier League struggles and a drubbing from Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16. The uncertain futures of stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesu Ozil, whose contracts expire next summer, certainly didn't help quell dissatisfaction with Wenger.

As speculation over his future mounted, Wenger didn't offer much commentary, only saying that he preferred to stay in his role.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters