Former U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo debuted as Eurosport's "Commissioner of Women's Football" on Thursday ... and it got weird.

The female counterpart to Eric Cantona, who gives his own unique rants and ramblings on the platform, Solo has been hired by the outlet to provide commentary on the sport, timed with Thursday's UEFA Women's Champions League final, and she used her opening segment to give her thoughts on a wide range of targets.

In her debut, she poked fun at herself and the use of the word "cowards," took aim at U.S. Soccer for the CBA deal it struck with the women's national team and even had at Lionel Messi and Neymar regarding their respective tax evasion cases.

Watch for yourself:

The new Commissioner of Women's Football @hopesolo makes her debut on #Eurosport. Look away now if your name is Boniek, Messi or Ronaldo... pic.twitter.com/3NLisDr1Sp — Eurosport (@Eurosport) June 1, 2017

This is just the beginning, too.

Solo's suspension from U.S. Soccer ended February, and she is eligible for reinstatement after having her national team contract terminated following a post-Olympics-elimination outburst at the Swedish national team, but there have been no indications that a return is imminent. Solo is out for the NWSL season after undergoing shoulder replacement surgery last September.