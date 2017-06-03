Planet Futbol

The UEFA Champions League Final takes place on Saturday evening at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff between Juventus and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid has a chance to add to its record 11 victories in the Champions League. Real Madrid won in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014 and most recently in 2016. 

Juventus has title Champions League titles from 1985 and 1996.

Below is a list of the most wins by clubs:

Most Champions League titles

Real Madrid - 11

AC Milan - 7

Bayern Munich - 5

Barcelona - 5

Liverpool - 5

Ajax - 4

Internazionale - 3

Manchester United - 3

Juventus - 2

Benfica - 2

Nottingham Forest - 2

Porto - 2

Celtic, Hamburg, Steaua București, Marseille, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindoven and Red Star Belgrade each have one respective title.

