Planet Futbol

Cristiano Ronaldo featured on the FIFA 18 cover

0:49 | Planet Futbol
Real Madrid wins UEFA Champions League title
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Fresh off winning another Champions League title, Cristiano Ronaldo has a new distinction: The face of FIFA 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the cover of EA Sports' FIFA 18, marking the first time that Ronaldo is on the cover of the popular soccer video game. Lionel Messi has appeared on the cover of FIFA in four of the last five years.

Watch the cover reveal below:

The game will be available on September 29.

