Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice for Portugal vs. Latvia in World Cup qualifying

Real Madrid wins UEFA Champions League title
Cristiano Ronaldo is not suffering any Champions League title hangover while on international duty.

The Portugal captain was at it again, popping up in the right place to score the opener in a World Cup qualifier in Latvia before doubling his account soon after on Friday. The goals extend Ronaldo's national record to 73, and he remains the highest-scoring active player in the international game today. 

Ronaldo was first to a rebound after a header came off the post, as he darted forward with a diving header into a vacant net in the 41st minute.

He made it 2-0 in the 63rd, giving Portugal some much-needed breathing room. After being on the ball, he took off down the center of the box, with a deflected, looping cross finding him at the goalmouth for a simple header.

Ronaldo then supplied an assist for Andre Silva four minutes later to secure the three points.

Portugal entered the day in second in UEFA's Group B, three points behind Switzerland. The top teams in each group automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the eight best second-place finishers go into a playoff round for the continent's remaining four berths.

Ronaldo is seeking his first World Cup title after helping Portugal to its first major international trophy last summer when it won Euro 2016.

