The summer transfer season has already kicked into high gear, even if the window isn't officially open just yet in England, with a number of clubs making big-name signings, and spending heavily to do so.

Manchester City has already recruited the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ederson (and Dani Alves may be on the way), while rival Manchester United has brought in Victor Lindelof. Lower down the EPL table, Everton has spent big for Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen. Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga record for Corentin Tolisso, while chief competitor Dortmund has already announced four new signings.

There are plenty of more millions to be spent this summer and plenty of more big names expected to change home stadiums.

Here is the latest swirling news from the transfer market:

• Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly had a change of heart over his desire to leave Real Madrid after public comments made by club president Florentino Perez and will meet with him after Portugal's run in the Confederations Cup is over. It also hasn't helped his cause that one of the likeliest suitors, Manchester United, is cooling on any interest after Jose Mourinho reportedly made it known that he doesn't want a reunion with Ronaldo, whom he previously managed at Real. (AS | Sky Sports)

• PSG will block a proposed move that would send star midfielder Marco Verratti to Barcelona for €80 million, according to former sporting director Patrick Kluivert (Metro)

• Borussia Dortmund has put a £63 million price tag on prized striker and Bundesliga Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. PSG and Liverpool have been mooted as potential destinations, with the latter offering a reunion with former Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp. (The Independent)

• Mohamed Salah to Liverpool is nearing its resolution, with the AS Roma and Egypt winger having a medical ahead of a reported £34 million transfer. Elsewhere at Anfield, Liverpool has rejected an £11 million offer from Napoli for Alberto Moreno. (Sky Sports)

• Aston Villa is lining up a move to sign former Chelsea captain John Terry, but he may be holding out for offers from Premier League teams instead of settling for a place in the second-tier Championship. (The Guardian)

• Diego Costa favors a return to Atletico Madrid, but a move is made complicated by the club's transfer ban, that is in effect until the winter. The player says he's been told by Antonio Conte that he is not in the club's plans. (Sky Sports)

• Chelsea is closing in on a £35 million move for 22-year-old Monaco central midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, which could pave the way for Nemanja Matic to leave the Blues to rejoin Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

• Dani Alves has been released from his contract at Juventus, paving the way for a reported move to Manchester City, where he'll be reunited with manager Pep Guardiola after their time together at Barcelona. (ESPNFC)

• Manchester United is still in the market for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, but the Serie A club's £50 million valuation is too high for United. Blaise Matuidi is another midfield target for the Red Devils, and he's reportedly ready to listen to offers that would have him exit PSG. (The Independent)

• Bayern Munich refuses to sell Robert Lewandowski, with the club adamantly denying any and all transfer rumors and claiming the player is not for sale. (AP)

• Bayern is also closing in on Julian Brandt, with the rising German star on the verge of leaving Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2018, much to the disappointment of Liverpool, which was also said to be linked to the player. (Metro)