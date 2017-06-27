Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Coman, 21, was taken into custody in a Paris suburb over abuse allegations involving his former girlfriend. The French international allegedly injured her in incidents that took place over the weekend at Coman’s house.

Coman’s ex-girlfriend allegedly used his Instagram account to promote a sponsor with a post, which led to the altercation. Coman will reportedly plead guilty, with a case deferred until the end of the summer.

Bayern signed Coman to a permanent contract in April after taking him on loan from Juventus.