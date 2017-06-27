Reports: Bayern’s Kingsley Coman arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Coman, 21, was taken into custody in a Paris suburb over abuse allegations involving his former girlfriend. The French international allegedly injured her in incidents that took place over the weekend at Coman’s house.
Coman’s ex-girlfriend allegedly used his Instagram account to promote a sponsor with a post, which led to the altercation. Coman will reportedly plead guilty, with a case deferred until the end of the summer.
Bayern signed Coman to a permanent contract in April after taking him on loan from Juventus.