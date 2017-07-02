Planet Futbol

How to watch Chile vs. Germany: Confederations Cup final live stream, TV channel

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Tim Kiernan
an hour ago

Chile and Germany prepare to face off in Russia on Sunday for the 2017 Confederations Cup final.

Following a 4-1 rout of Mexico in the semi-final round, Germany gets ready to take on a hot Chile side, who are coming off a thrilling semi-final win over Portugal in penalties last Wednesday.

The two teams faced off in the group stage of this years Confederations Cup, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams look to settle the score this Sunday with a win and a Confederations Cup title.

How to watch:

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.

