These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Chile and Germany prepare to face off in Russia on Sunday for the 2017 Confederations Cup final.

Following a 4-1 rout of Mexico in the semi-final round, Germany gets ready to take on a hot Chile side, who are coming off a thrilling semi-final win over Portugal in penalties last Wednesday.

The two teams faced off in the group stage of this years Confederations Cup, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams look to settle the score this Sunday with a win and a Confederations Cup title.

How to watch:

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: FS1