How to watch Chile vs. Germany: Confederations Cup final live stream, TV channel
Chile and Germany prepare to face off in Russia on Sunday for the 2017 Confederations Cup final.
Following a 4-1 rout of Mexico in the semi-final round, Germany gets ready to take on a hot Chile side, who are coming off a thrilling semi-final win over Portugal in penalties last Wednesday.
The two teams faced off in the group stage of this years Confederations Cup, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams look to settle the score this Sunday with a win and a Confederations Cup title.
How to watch:
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.