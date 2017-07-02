Germany defeated Chile 1–0 to capture the Confederations Cup title at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia on Sunday evening.

The reigning World Cup champions won their first Confederations Cup title. Lars Stindl hit the only goal of the match in the 20th minute off a mistake by Chilean midfielder Marcelo Diaz.

Germany's team was assembled of mostly young players. The two teams drew 1–1 in the group stage.

The Confederations Cup is considered a dress rehearsal for next summer's FIFA World Cup. No team that has won the Confederations Cup has gone on to win the World Cup.

Chile will now focus on the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.