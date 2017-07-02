Planet Futbol

Germany wins Confederations Cup with 1–0 victory over Chile

2:01 | Planet Futbol
Confederations Cup: Mexico’s complex relationship with Juan Carlos Osorio
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Germany defeated Chile 1–0 to capture the Confederations Cup title at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia on Sunday evening.

The reigning World Cup champions won their first Confederations Cup title. Lars Stindl hit the only goal of the match in the 20th minute off a mistake by Chilean midfielder Marcelo Diaz.

Germany's team was assembled of mostly young players. The two teams drew 1–1 in the group stage.

The Confederations Cup is considered a dress rehearsal for next summer's FIFA World Cup. No team that has won the Confederations Cup has gone on to win the World Cup.

Chile will now focus on the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters