Planet Futbol

USA's Danny Williams signs with Premier League newcomer Huddersfield Town

4:03 | Planet Futbol
Rising Stars: Kellyn Acosta
icon
SI.com Staff
33 minutes ago

There's another American in the Premier League.

U.S. men's national team midfielder Danny Williams has signed a two-year deal with newly promoted Huddersfield Town on a free transfer, leaving Reading after four seasons with the club. It was Huddersfield Town that prevented Reading from reaching the Premier League this past season, winning the promotion playoff final in penalty kicks. Williams made his penalty for Reading, which fell 4-3 in the shootout after a 0-0 draw.

Williams has made the leap regardless, though, and he'll play for German-American manager David Wagner at Huddersfield Town. 

“As our fans will have seen during the playoff final, Danny brings a lot of quality to any team he plays for. His way of playing–his aggressiveness, tenacity and athleticism–fits our ‘Terriers Identity’ perfectly," Wagner told the club's official website. "It is not usual that a player of Danny’s ability is available on a free transfer, so there was understandably a lot of interest from clubs.

“When we spoke, it was clear that he wants to prove himself at the highest level in England and that he had a real desire to come and play for Huddersfield Town. He is a terrific character and will totally fit in with our group. Together with our existing players and the arrival of Aaron Mooy, Danny offers us really good competition for places in central midfield.”

Planet Futbol
Dwyer provides holiday fireworks on USA debut in Gold Cup tune-up win vs. Ghana

Prior to coming to England, Williams spent his career in his native Germany, playing for Freiburg and Hoffenheim.

Huddersfield Town opens the season at Crystal Palace on August 12.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters