Germany back atop FIFA rankings for first time in two years

2 hours ago

Germany is back on top of the latest FIFA rankings that were released on Thursday, knocking Brazil out of the top spot.

The 2014 World Cup winner soared to the top of the rankings for the first time in two years, aided by a Confederations Cup title last weekend. .

Brazil is No. 2, Argentina drops down to No. 3, with Portugal and Switzerland rounding out the top five.

Poland is ranked sixth, followed by Confederations Cup runner-up Chile, who fell three sports to No. 7. Colombia, France and Belgium complete the top 10.

Portugal used its third-place finish in Russia to rise four places to No. 4, higher than after it won the 2016 European Championship.

Mexico, which finished in fourth-place at the Confederations Cup, leads all CONCACAF teams at No. 16, while the United States falls 12 spots to No. 35.

World Cup host is Russia No. 63, while Iran leads Asian teams at No. 23, one spot ahead of Africa's best squad, Egypt, which fell four spots

