Planet Futbol

Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva emerges from coma after swimming accident

Scooby Axson
40 minutes ago

San Jose Earthquakes defender Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma, two days after being was rescued from Lake Tahoe, the team announced.

The Earthquakes say that Silva is now speaking and undergoing additional testing.

Silva was swimming in Lake Tahoe around 6 a.m. Tuesday when he called out for help and had to be pulled from the water by bystanders. He was unresponsive and did not have a pulse after being rescued.

The 20-year-old Silva is on loan with Reno 1868 FC, the Earthquakes’ USL affiliate, and has made two appearances this season. He made nine appearances last season while on loan with Arizona United SC. He also made four appearances in 2016 for the Earthquakes.

"The entire Earthquakes organization is grateful for the invaluable effort by the doctors, players and staff at Reno 1868 FC and bystanders on the beach that contributed to Matheus being alive and well today," Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli said.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters