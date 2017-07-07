San Jose Earthquakes defender Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma, two days after being was rescued from Lake Tahoe, the team announced.

The Earthquakes say that Silva is now speaking and undergoing additional testing.

Silva was swimming in Lake Tahoe around 6 a.m. Tuesday when he called out for help and had to be pulled from the water by bystanders. He was unresponsive and did not have a pulse after being rescued.

The 20-year-old Silva is on loan with Reno 1868 FC, the Earthquakes’ USL affiliate, and has made two appearances this season. He made nine appearances last season while on loan with Arizona United SC. He also made four appearances in 2016 for the Earthquakes.

"The entire Earthquakes organization is grateful for the invaluable effort by the doctors, players and staff at Reno 1868 FC and bystanders on the beach that contributed to Matheus being alive and well today," Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli said.