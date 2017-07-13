Mexico and Jamaica meet in a 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup final rematch, with the two sides squaring off in Group C play in the 2017 edition in Denver.

Mexico won that 2015 final 3-1 to capture its record seventh Gold Cup title. Mexico also won their group meeting in last summer's Copa America Centenario 2-0. Both teams feature vastly different rosters in this competition, though, with El Tri opting for a younger, more inexperienced squad after its A team went to the Confederations Cup and Jamaica turning the page on some of its veterans as well.

Both won their openers, over El Salvador and Curacao, respectively, and the winner will control its destiny in the group heading into Sunday's finales. Mexico is currently ahead by virtue of the second tiebreaker, goals scored.

How to watch:

Time: 10:30 p.m., ET

TV: FS1, Univision

Live stream: Watch the match via FuboTV. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial here.