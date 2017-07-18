Three MLS clubs and five other U.S. youth clubs will participate in the inaugural 16-team Prospects Cup youth tournament.

The competition, which will take place at the Omni ChampionsGate Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, this coming December, will be a U-12 boys tournament conducted in round-robin style and will be televised on Univision Deportes Network. The eight U.S. based teams–MLS's FC Dallas, LA Galaxy and Orlando City; U.S. Youth Soccer teams Pachuca Tuzos Academy (Phoenix) and Real Jersey FC (Medford, NJ); U.S. Development Academy’s Weston Soccer Club (Miami); Sockers FC (Chicago) and Global Premier Soccer (Boston)–will feature in one division, while eight international teams will compete in another. The division champions will clash in the title match on December 22.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have our team invited to the Prospects Cup, and in our hometown,” Orlando City academy director David Longwell said in a statement. “More than the invite and the chance to play in this global event, we are excited to support this movement initiated by Univision where young, future stars of soccer have the opportunity to play on a world stage and bring awareness to the growing sport of soccer.”

FC Dallas and the LA Galaxy academies just had teams finish as runner-up in the U.S. Development Academy playoffs, with FC Dallas finishing second to Atlanta United in the U-15/16 group, while the Galaxy were second to Houston's Texans SC in the U-17/18 group.