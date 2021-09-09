September 9, 2021
NBA
A Heated Hypothetical 1 on 1 Debate
Publish date:

A Heated Hypothetical 1-on-1 Debate | The Open Floor Podcast

Mailbag debates, basketball movies and much more
Author:
and

In today's episode, Michael and Rohan open up the mailbag to discuss who they think would win a hypothetical 1-on-1 tournament, why Uncut Gems is in fact a basketball movie, whether the Bulls would be better off with Zach LaVine or Ben Simmons, and so much more!

The following transcript is an excerpt from the Open Floor podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Rohan Nadkarni: Let me set the stage for people who are still listening, who have not yet crashed their car. Out of every player, who's ever played NBA basketball, that's currently retired, your pick in a 1-on-1 tournament is Kevin Garnett?!

Michael Pina: Tell me who's beating him, please. 

Rohan Nadkarni: Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan. 

Michael Pina: You just, you don't get it, no. 

Rohan Nadkarni: This is so embarrassing even for you, Michael. This is Kevin Garnett. This is absurd. 

Michael Pina: You were maybe eight years old in 2004 when KG was the MVP and the greatest basketball player on the planet, ok.

Rohan Nadkarni: I had a Kevin Garnett Timberwolves jersey, all right. I love KG.

Michael Pina: You should know what's up. I'm disappointed in you. 

Rohan Nadkarni: You're picking Kevin Garnett in a 1-on-1 game over Michael Jordan. Look me in the eyes and tell me that's what you're doing. 

Michael Pina: One hundred thousand percent. 

Rohan Nadkarni: That is so absurd. I'd take Scottie Pippen over him. 

Michael Pina: OK, you just ... You don't know what you're discussing right now. You're out of your depth. You're drowning, you're flabbering in a pool. 

Rohan Nadkarni: You're trying to play the 2004 card to be like, look at how intelligent I am. I'm going to talk about Timberwolves KG when we all know why you're making this pick. 

Michael Pina: No it's not, it is not that, OK, let me break it down for you, let me break it down for you.

Rohan Nadkarni: OK. 

Michael Pina: Unlockable jump shot. He's 7'1, unlockable jump shot that would go in basically every time he shot it. 

Rohan Nadkarni: No. 

Michael Pina: Yes, you need to go watch the footage. Ridiculous post moves taught by Kevin McHale. 

Rohan Nadkarni: You watched KG tape for this. 

Michael Pina: I don't need to. It's seared into my brain. He's got the handle of a guard... 

Rohan Nadkarni: You're saying no one in the NBA ever defended KG's jump shot when he was playing in the NBA? 

Michael Pina: It's an unblockable shot—the baseline turnaround 

Rohan Nadkarni: You don't have to block a shot to defend it. 

Michael Pina: No, but he could hit it over anyone. He can get it off anytime he wants. So offensively ... You could quibble with what I'm saying right now, and I understand that. Defensively, there's nothing to say. He's one of the three most important, most influential best defenders that's ever lived. And you want to dispute that then, like, you're going to bury yourself a grave. Like if that's just what you think. 

Rohan Nadkarni: He's one of the three best defenders ever?! 

Michael Pina: Yes, indisputably ... Silence. 

A Heated Hypothetical 1-on-1 Debate | The Open Floor Podcast

