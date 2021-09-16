September 16, 2021
Let’s Overreact to Week 1! | NFL Deep Dive
Let’s Overreact to Week 1! | NFL Deep Dive

Jenny, Conor and Gary took in all the action and bring you every take imaginable about all 14 games played on the first Sunday of the 2021 season.
First, Matthew Stafford immediately showed why the Rams went and got him, as Sean McVay dialed up an early touchdown that simply wasn’t in the playbook with the previous quarterback. Plus, why Matt Nagy will have a tough time sticking with Andy Dalton after that meek opening night offensive performance.

Then, a look at the impressive Browns in a losing effort, falling victim to the kind of plays only Patrick Mahomes can deliver, the Packers’ meltdown against the Saints in Jacksonville, and a hearty debate about whether or not we should be impressed by the Steelers after their victory in Buffalo.

A look at everything that went wrong in Urban Meyer’s disastrous NFL debut, the good and bad of the Patriots-Dolphins battle in Foxboro, the utter dominance of the Chandler Jones-led Cardinals defense in Tennessee, the utterly underwhelming Giants offense in an opening loss to Denver, and much more.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at Gary, Jenny and Conor.

Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) is called for a facemask penalty on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The following transcript is an excerpt from The MMQB NFL Podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Gary Gramling: Well, we have to talk about what happened in Kansas City today with the future Super Bowl champion or participant, the Cleveland Browns. Who, I don't know if I can say that they're a better team than the Chiefs, but they were the better team on Sunday.

Conor Orr: Yeah, I thought it was a good showing by the Browns, who many people are saying that I've said, are going to either make the Super Bowl or win the Super Bowl. And so it was the team that I got excited about this year. And I think that the Chiefs are just going to be able to do those Chief things, that are going to allow them to get back into games that they don't deserve to get back into.

