October 6, 2021
A Doink in Foxboro Decides the Fate of the World
A Doink in Foxboro Decides the Fate of the World
A Doink in Foxboro Decides the Fate of the World | NFL Deep Dive

Week 4 recap and more
The biggest game in the history of sports (that actually doesn’t have that big an impact on the standings) was played in Foxboro on Sunday night, as Tom Brady played kinda O.K. in a game that his current team won against his former team after a last-minute field goal attempt bounced off the upright. Should Bill Belichick have gone for it on fourth down? Hypothetically, would Mac Jones have gotten it done against Todd Bowles and the Bucs’ shorthanded secondary? Will we talk about this game forever and ever? Maybe.

Then, a discussion of the undefeated Cardinals, the difference between the 2020 and ’21 editions, and whether or not this year’s early success is sustainable. Plus, everything that’s going so very right for the Cowboys, the Giants finally show what Daniel Jones can become if they let him, the Browns are dominating with the defensive line, the 49ers don’t show much in Trey Lance’s first extended action, the Steelers look ugly as ever, and a very neat day for Zach Wilson.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) catches a touchdown pass against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium.

The following transcript is an excerpt from The MMQB NFL Podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Jenny Vrentas: The Seahawks are maybe the most frustrating iteration that we've seen. You know, you have a quarterback like Russell Wilson and you have the ability to score on these moon balls in a second, right? But yet they're not a dominant team. Like there's just a dissonance there that is frustrating.

Gary Gramling: There is, and we should note for special teams enthusiast, Robbie Gould suffered a groin injury pre-game and Mitch Wishnowsky doing the placekicking was a fun little storyline until he missed a PAT and a 41-yarder. So, you know, look, Seattle needed a few breaks and needs to find some solutions on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. But they get out of here with a road win in a tough division, and that's good news for them.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

