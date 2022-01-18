Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
The Cowboys’ Strange New Way to End a Season | The MMQB NFL Podcast

The Cowboys’ Strange New Way to End a Season | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Round one of the 2022 NFL playoffs is in the books; tune in for a recap and more.

Round one of the 2022 NFL playoffs is in the books; tune in for a recap and more.

With Friday and Saturday of wild-card weekend in the books, Conor and Gary dive into what went down. Which included Dak Prescott, a second too late. Yes, a discussion of the buffoonish inefficiency of the Cowboys’ final play selection, as well as the performance of one team that wasn’t prepared and another that seemed uninterested in closing them out.

Then, the Bucs outclass the Eagles in a bitter end for Philly’s season, as Tom Brady continues to be often unstoppable and incredibly boring to watch. In the AFC, the Chiefs and Steelers square off in a game that never should have been played, but the football gods make up for it by sending Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to play head-to-head next weekend. Plus, a trip back to Saturday night and how the Bills put together a flawless game against the Patriots, and the absurd goodness of Joe Burrow and the future of the Carr-Bisaccia Raiders.

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI or @ConorOrr.

SI Recommends

Listen to The MMQB NFL podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) forward Nicolas Batum (33) guard Paul George and forward Kawhi Leonard watch game action against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA

Report: Paul George Will Miss More Time With Elbow Injury

The Clippers are reportedly planning reevaluate him in the coming weeks.

derrick-henry1
NFL

Vrabel Gives Update on Derrick Henry's Return From Injury

The All-Pro running back has not played since breaking his foot in Week 8.

Brenden Rice
College Football

Brenden Rice, Son of Jerry Rice, Transfers to USC

Rice is headed to Los Angeles to play for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Stephen A. Smith working for ESPN.
Play
Media

Stephen A. Smith Details COVID-19 Hospitalization Experience

The ESPN commentator said he was "ravaged" by COVID-19 as the calendar turned to 2022.

myles-turner-indiana-pacers
NBA

Report: Turner Out Past Trade Deadline With Foot Injury

Indiana's plans for the trade deadline took a detour on Tuesday.

Tom Brady after a Buccaneers win.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Trolls Eagles With Song Choice in Video

Brady picked an interesting song as background music for this video.

Budda Baker is carted off the field.
NFL

Budda Baker Will Make a ‘Full Recovery’ After Concussion Against Rams

Baker provided an update in an Instagram video after being concussed.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams
Soccer

State of the USMNT Ahead of Next World Cup Qualifiers

A big three-match window is on the horizon for the U.S. as it attempts to qualify for the World Cup, and a number of variables surround the available players to be called in.