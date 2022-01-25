Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
That Was the Greatest Weekend of Football There Ever Was | The MMQB NFL Podcast

That Was the Greatest Weekend of Football There Ever Was | The MMQB NFL Podcast

A recap of one of the greatest playoff weekends in the history of the NFL

A recap of one of the greatest playoff weekends in the history of the NFL

After taking about 40 minutes to compose themselves, Conor and Gary eventually get to the quartet of mind-melting games we just witnessed this weekend.

First, the spectacular display in Kansas City between the Chiefs and Bills, and what the Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry means for the near- to medium-future of the NFL. On Buffalo’s late-game inefficiencies, but also how the two quarterbacks and Tyreek Hill time and time again did the impossible.

Then, the Rams’ near-meltdown and how they, ultimately, outclassed the Bucs, plus whether Tom Brady should come back for another run. The incredible special teams meltdown in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers’s disappointing performance, and the Deebo Samuel show. Finally, why Mike Vrabel is right to be grumpy, why the Bengals were lucky to escape Nashville, the episode of Bones where they find a bone, and much more!

SI Recommends

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

brian-billick-nfl
College Football

ASU Hires Billick as Analyst, Advisor to Herm Edwards

Brian Billick is returning to football as he joins Herm Edwards‘s staff.

urban meyer (1)
NFL

Watch: Urban Meyer Denies Report He Kicked Jaguars Player

Meyer's brief tenure in Jacksonville epitomized dysfunction, and the former coach addressed reports Monday that he kicked a player.

Dick Vitale speaks to media members.
College Basketball

Vitale to Rest for Remainder of Season, Needs Surgery

ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will no longer call games this season after being diagnosed with dysplasia in December.

Three baseballs.
MLB

Report: MLBPA Makes Two Major Concessions in Negotiations

Both sides plan to meet again Tuesday.

Comoros's Chaker Alhadhur was forced into playing goalkeeper
Soccer

Comoros Field Player Heroic as Makeshift GK in AFCON Defeat

It was the first time an outfield player started as a goalkeeper at a major international tournament, and he fared quite well.

vancouver-canucks-nhl
NHL

Canucks Hire Castonguay as Team’s First Female Assistant GM

She joins Vancouver after working as an agent with Momentum Hockey.

maqb-divisional-round-tom-brady-tyler-bass-travis-kelce
Play
NFL

MAQB: Potential Last Dance for Tom Brady

No one knows for sure, but here are some factors in play as the GOAT makes his decision. Plus, special teams coaches on the Bills’ touchback and more.

sean-payton-saints
NFL

Saints Owner Addresses Sean Payton’s Status for 2022

Could the head coach’s time in New Orleans come to an end?