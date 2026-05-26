Prediction Markets Suggest A.J. Brown Will be Traded to the New England Patriots

There’s real tension building in Philadelphia Eagles circles, and it centers around A.J. Brown. Still one of the league’s most dominant wideouts, Brown brings everything you want in a true No. 1—physicality, big-play juice, and the ability to win in traffic—but the fit hasn’t felt quite right lately. The offense hasn’t consistently featured him in a way that maximizes his strengths, and that disconnect is starting to show.

On the other side, the New England Patriots are staring at a glaring need. After moving on from Stefon Diggs, they’re still searching for a go-to target to accelerate Drake Maye’s development. Plugging in a player like Brown would instantly change the math for opposing defenses—and give New England the kind of offensive identity they’ve been missing.

A.J. Brown Next Team Odds Per Kalshi

Kalshi

The market is clearly leaning in New England’s direction. Kalshi currently prices Brown at a 56% chance to land with the Patriots before the 2026 season kicks off, compared to a 37% likelihood he stays put in Philadelphia (or steps away entirely). The Buffalo Bills linger as an intriguing longshot at 21%, but for now, this feels like a two-team story. Let’s break down what each outcome could look like as the market continues to take shape.

New England Patriots (56%)

From New England’s perspective, a move for. Brown would be a clear statement of intent—this is a team looking to capitalize on Maye’s momentum after a Super Bowl run in 2025.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots reshaped their receiver room this offseason, moving on from Diggs and bringing in Romeo Doubs while keeping Kayshon Boutte in the mix—but the group still lacks a true alpha who can command coverage and consistently win downfield.

That’s where Brown changes everything. He’s the kind of presence who tilts matchups, opens up the entire offense, and gives Maye a reliable go-to option in high-leverage spots. From a market perspective, the added wrinkle of trading just a first-round pick, plus a modest Day 3 pick swap (No. 114 for No. 95) keeps the deal balanced, allowing New England to upgrade its ceiling without compromising long-term flexibility.

Philadelphia Eagles or Retires (37%)

For all the noise around his situation, Brown is still producing at an elite level—78 catches, 1,003 yards, and seven touchdowns last season speaks for itself. The question isn’t talent; it’s environment. In a more pass-oriented system, there’s room for even bigger numbers, but in the Eagles’ current setup—built around Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley—volume will always be somewhat capped. Not to mention, this team has other standout catch passers such as DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Brown is never going to see the number of targets he wants in this talented yet run-heavy offense.

From a market standpoint, that creates an interesting tension: his statistical ceiling may be higher elsewhere, but his clearest path to another championship could still run through Philadelphia.

Buffalo Bills (21%)

The Buffalo Bills have already taken a swing by adding D.J. Moore to pair with Josh Allen, but the market doesn’t seem fully convinced that move solves their need for a true WR1.

Buffalo has long searched for a go-to receiver who can consistently take over games, and Moore may not fully check that box in the eyes of traders. That leaves the door open for a more aggressive play—one that would reshape the entire outlook of the offense. If the Bills decide to go all-in and acquire A.J. Brown, the ceiling of this unit changes immediately.

With a dynamic ground game already in place behind James Cook, adding Brown would give Buffalo one of the most complete and explosive offenses in the AFC—and potentially the type of firepower that shifts the balance of power in the conference.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Thursday, April 2, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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