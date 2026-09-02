Trade $25, Get $35 With Kalshi Promo Code SI35 for Week 1 College Football

College football's opening weekend is here, and it's the perfect time to explore event trading on Kalshi. The Kalshi promo code SI35 unlocks a $35 bonus when you trade at least $25 on any market, including the marquee matchups happening this week. As of Wednesday, September 2, new users can claim this welcome offer and start trading on games like Clemson versus LSU, Oregon versus Boise State, and more. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options before you sign up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for Week 1 College Football

The Kalshi promo code SI35 is straightforward: deposit at least $10, trade $25 worth of contracts within seven days, and Kalshi credits $35 to your account. You must be 18 or older and a new user to qualify. The code is required during registration, and you'll need to complete identity verification before trading.

Here's what makes this offer compelling for Week 1 college football. Imagine you deposit $50 and use $25 to trade on whether Clemson covers the spread against LSU in Lane Kiffin's debut. If your trade settles, you immediately receive your $35 bonus, giving you $60 in account value to explore other markets. Whether you trade on the Clemson-LSU game, the Louisville-Ole Miss matchup, or Notre Dame's showdown with Wisconsin, your bonus applies across all available contracts.

Key terms to remember include the following:

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registration

The bonus credit expires seven days after it's awarded if unused

Your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose

Code SI35 is required at signup

Identity verification through KYC is mandatory

The bonus funds work across Kalshi's entire marketplace, so after you claim your welcome offer trading on the Clemson-LSU game, you can pivot to other Week 1 matchups or explore different event categories altogether.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for Week 1 College Football

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on this weekend's college football action:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's signup page and enter the promo code SI35 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Make sure you have enough to complete $25 in trades within the seven-day window. Place your first trade: Navigate to Week 1 college football markets and execute a $25 trade on any game, such as Clemson versus LSU. Once your trade settles, your $35 bonus is credited to your account. Use your bonus: With $35 in bonus funds, explore additional markets across college football or other event categories before your bonus expires in seven days.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.