Trade $25, Get $35 With Kalshi Promo Code SI35 for Week 1 College Football
College football's opening weekend is here, and it's the perfect time to explore event trading on Kalshi. The Kalshi promo code SI35 unlocks a $35 bonus when you trade at least $25 on any market, including the marquee matchups happening this week. As of Wednesday, September 2, new users can claim this welcome offer and start trading on games like Clemson versus LSU, Oregon versus Boise State, and more. Check out other prediction market promos to compare your options before you sign up.
*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for Week 1 College Football
The Kalshi promo code SI35 is straightforward: deposit at least $10, trade $25 worth of contracts within seven days, and Kalshi credits $35 to your account. You must be 18 or older and a new user to qualify. The code is required during registration, and you'll need to complete identity verification before trading.
Here's what makes this offer compelling for Week 1 college football. Imagine you deposit $50 and use $25 to trade on whether Clemson covers the spread against LSU in Lane Kiffin's debut. If your trade settles, you immediately receive your $35 bonus, giving you $60 in account value to explore other markets. Whether you trade on the Clemson-LSU game, the Louisville-Ole Miss matchup, or Notre Dame's showdown with Wisconsin, your bonus applies across all available contracts.
Key terms to remember include the following:
- You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registration
- The bonus credit expires seven days after it's awarded if unused
- Your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose
- Code SI35 is required at signup
- Identity verification through KYC is mandatory
The bonus funds work across Kalshi's entire marketplace, so after you claim your welcome offer trading on the Clemson-LSU game, you can pivot to other Week 1 matchups or explore different event categories altogether.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for Week 1 College Football
Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on this weekend's college football action:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's signup page and enter the promo code SI35 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address.
- Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Make sure you have enough to complete $25 in trades within the seven-day window.
- Place your first trade: Navigate to Week 1 college football markets and execute a $25 trade on any game, such as Clemson versus LSU. Once your trade settles, your $35 bonus is credited to your account.
- Use your bonus: With $35 in bonus funds, explore additional markets across college football or other event categories before your bonus expires in seven days.
Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.