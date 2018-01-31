Formula One to Stop Using 'Grid Girls'

Formula One says it is ending the practice of using "grid girls" and "podium girls" at its races.

The changes will apply to Formula One's other series that take place during Grands Prix weekends,

Grid girls were used primarily for holding driver name-boards.

“Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport," said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1.

The Formula One season will start on March 25 with the 2018 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

"While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norm," Bratches said.

Bratches added that the racing series believes that using grid girls is not "appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world."