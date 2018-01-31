Formula One to Stop Using 'Grid Girls'

Formula One scraps practice of using grid girls

By Scooby Axson
January 31, 2018

Formula One says it is ending the practice of using "grid girls" and "podium girls" at its races.

The changes will apply to Formula One's other series that take place during Grands Prix weekends,

Grid girls were used primarily for holding driver name-boards.

“Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport," said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1.

The Formula One season will start on March 25 with the 2018 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

"While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norm," Bratches said.

Bratches added that the racing series believes that using grid girls is not "appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world."

You May Like

More Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters