Danica Patrick crashed in her final Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, bringing an end to her racing career.

Patrick crashed her GoDaddy sponsored car on Lap 68 in Turn 2. She was taken to the medical center for further evaluation.

Patrick started 7th in the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Danica Patrick's #Indy500 career ends with this crash on Lap 68. pic.twitter.com/5hvWMtfHLj — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 27, 2018

Her crash was third in 20 laps of the race, which also took out defending champion Takuma Sato on lap 48 after running into the back of James Davison in Turn 4.