Robert Wickens Hospitalized After Violent IndyCar Crash

A violent crash at IndyCar's ABC Supply 500 sent driver Robert Wickens to the hospital.

By Scooby Axson
August 19, 2018

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens was hospitalized after a crash in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

The race was red flagged and halted after the crash in Turn 2 on the ninth lap of the race.

Wickens was attempting to make a pass when his car went airborne and hit the wall after his right-front wheel made contact with the left-rear tire of Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Part of the fence was destroyed and most of the Honda Wickens was driving went all over the track. Officials said that it would take an hour to repair the fence.

Wickens was alert and awake after being airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pa., for further evaluation.

James Hinchcliffe, Pietro Fittipaldi and Takuma Sato were also involved in the wreck.

"I was lucky to get out of that one," said Hunter-Reay.

