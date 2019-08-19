NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke out for the first time Monday after a terrifying plane crash involving his wife and daughter last week.

"Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday. We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus," he wrote in a statement shared on social media. "With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff. Lastly Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time."

Earnhardt was involved in a plane crash at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Bristol, Tenn. last Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said Earnhardt's plane "bounced at least twice" on a runway before skidding off. The plane then became engulfed in flames before Earnhardt, his family and the other pilots escaped.