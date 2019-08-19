Dale Earnhardt Jr. Issues Statement After Terrifying Plane Crash

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke out for the first time Monday after a terrifying plane crash involving his wife and daughter last week.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 19, 2019

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke out for the first time Monday after a terrifying plane crash involving his wife and daughter last week.

"Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday. We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus," he wrote in a statement shared on social media. "With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff. Lastly Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time."

Earnhardt was involved in a plane crash at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Bristol, Tenn. last Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said Earnhardt's plane "bounced at least twice" on a runway before skidding off. The plane then became engulfed in flames before Earnhardt, his family and the other pilots escaped.

You May Like

More Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message