Chip Ganassi Racing has fired driver Kyle Larson after he used a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race. He was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by the racing team on Monday.

"After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," the team said in a statement. "As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continue to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take."

NASCAR ordered Larson to complete a sensitivity course before he is eligible for reinstatement.

"I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said," Larson said in an apology video on social media. "There is no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African-American community.

"I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that," he added. "But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am and I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times."

The incident occurred during an iRacing event on Sunday night. Larson appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter and during a check of his microphone, he said, "You can't hear me?" That was followed by the N-word.