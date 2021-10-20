October 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

F1, NBA Announce Partnership to Celebrate 75th Anniversary Season, US Grand Prix

Author:

Formula 1 and NBA announced a partnership that will celebrate NBA's 75th anniversary season and the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin.

All 30 NBA teams will be featured on custom liveries with the first 10 cars, which will highlight the Central and Pacific Divisions, are to be unveiled Wednesday on both league's social media platforms. 

Additionally, fans can watch their favorite drivers compete in a free throw challenge on Thursday, Oct. 21, via ESPN on a 75th Anniversary-themed basketball half-court in the Circuit of the Americas paddock. And, the drivers will have coaches. 

SI Recommends

"NBA legends will be onsite at the ESPN Studio to coach drivers as they compete against each other to secure the most free throws possible out of 10 shots, with $20,000 up for grabs for the winning team to donate to a charity of its choice," F1 and NBA said in the release

The Aramco United States Grand Prix will take place from Oct. 22-24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Formula 1 took a two-year hiatus from the track. Meanwhile, the NBA's 75th anniversary season tipped off on Tuesday and will continues into Wednesday night. 

More Racing Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

F1 nba
Racing

F1, NBA Announce Partnership to Show All 30 Teams on Liveries

The "first-of-its-kind content and activation partnership" will celebrate NBA's 75th anniversary season and the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin.

nhl-power-rankings-panthers
NHL

Power Rankings: How Do Teams Stack Up After Week 1?

What do we make of Buffalo’s impressive start? Plus, are the Panthers a legitimate threat to the Lightning’s divisional dominance?

Lazio's eagle mascot
Soccer

Lazio's Eagle Trainer Suspended for Making Fascist Salute

Juan Bernabè has been the falconer and the trainer of Lazio’s eagle mascot Olympia since 2010.

DeMaurice Smith before Super Bowl LV.
NFL

DeMaurice Smith Calls NFL 'Feudal, Oligarch System'

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith called for the NFL to release its findings into the Washington Football Team

140427140342-magic-johnson-cms-single-image-cut.jpg
NBA

Magic Says Unvaccinated Players Are 'Letting Down' Their Teammates

Johnson urged all unvaccinated players to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, saying they were letting their teammates down without it.

nikola-jokic-nuggets-layup
Play
NBA

NBA Bold Predictions: Nikola Jokić Will Win MVP Again

Can Jokić and the Nuggets win the West? The Crossover staff discuss their boldest predictions in our NBA potluck season preview extravaganza.

Becky Lynch applies an armbar on Sasha Banks
Play
Wrestling

Becky Lynch Eager for Sasha Banks Rematch at ‘Crown Jewel’

“Coming back, I had a mantra in my head: ‘Better than ever.’ ”

LSU coach Will Wade
College Basketball

Sources: Four NCAA Infractions Cases Make Key Progress

The cases at NC State, LSU, Oklahoma State and Auburn are approaching either closure or important milestones.