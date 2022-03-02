Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Automotive announced new donations that will be made in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They committed $200,000 to Samaritan’s Purse, who will be on Kyle Larson's No. 5 in Las Vegas this weekend, for disaster assistance. Additionally, Hendrick is donating $2,000 per lap led by a Hendrick Motorsports driver to Ukraine relief, according to the Associated Press's Jenna Fryer.

“NASCAR provides us with an incredibly powerful platform, and I believe we have a moral obligation to use it to help people in need,“ Hendrick said, per Fryer. “We hope to encourage others to support Ukraine, whether it be through Samaritan’s Purse or one of the other organizations.”

The move comes the same day as Richard Childress announcing that he contacted Ammo Inc., and they are sending a million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"To see the people in Ukraine fighting, it's terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there," Childress said on Fox News. “We have to do all we can, and I felt with Ammo Inc. and myself, we were doing the right thing.”

Teams and leagues across the world are taking action as the Russian-Ukraine war continues. UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris while the governing bodies of tennis decided to suspend the WTA/ATP combined event set in Moscow this upcoming October.

FIFA and UEFA also banned Russia from all international competitions, and it will apply to the country’s men’s and women’s national teams, as well as any club teams competing in any FIFA or UEFA competitions. And in the racing world, Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix has been canceled.

More Racing Coverage: