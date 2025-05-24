Indy 500 Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Ways to Attend
The 2025 Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 25 and the race has already seen its fair share of drama before the green flag has even dropped.
Two-time defending champion Josef Newgarden and 2018 winner Will Power were severely punished after their team, Team Penske, was caught cheating during qualifying. The two men will now start at the back of the pack, while rookie Robert Shwartzman earned pole position.
With much anticipation surrounding the race, it's not too late to get tickets. What follows is a look at the current prices to be there live.
Indy 500 Ticket Prices
On the race's official website, reserved seats are fully sold out, but general admission tickets are still available.
General admission seats allow fans to move between the different viewing mounds on the infield and can be purchased for $55. But there is no grandstand access allowed with general admission seats.
Reserved seats come with general admission access levels, but also have specific seats in the grandstand section. The secondary market does have reserved seats available. On StubHub, those seats range from $143 to $625 each, depending on the location and view.
Seats within the paddock box are currently on sale for more than $700 each, while space in the race track's penthouses is going for more than $1,400
2025 Indianapolis 500 Race Preview
The 2025 Indianapolis 500 should be a fascinating race. Shwartzman is the first rookie to take pole position since 1983, which will create a lot of anticipation surrounding his performance. On top of that, the Team Penske scandal has rocked the sport.
The team was found discovered to have made modifications to the rear crash structures of both Newgarden and Power's cars. It marks the second season in a row the team has been embroiled in a cheating controversy. While the fallout is still happening, both cars were thrown to the back of the field, where Newgarden will start 32nd and Power will start dead last in 33rd.
In a weird twist, Newgarden turned in the best laps on Carb Day, the final practice before the big race. As he blitzed the track, some of the other top contenders struggled with reliability issues.
The field of 33 is stacked in 2025 and features eight former Indy 500 winners.
There is still time to get into the grounds to see the race.