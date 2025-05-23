SI

Every Driver to Win Consecutive Indy 500 Races

Here's what to know about the history of drivers winning consecutive Indy 500 races.

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) prepares to ride back to the garages Monday, May 19, 2025, after practice for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) prepares to ride back to the garages Monday, May 19, 2025, after practice for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's Indy 500 race will get off to a roaring start on Sunday with two-time defending champion Josef Newgarden looking to make a special piece of history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In last year's race, Newgarden narrowly beat Pato O'Ward to join a select group of drivers who have won consecutive races in the event's now 109-year-long history. But, Newgarden already faces a challenging obstacle in his pursuit of the elusive three-peat in 2025: the 34-year-old is starting the race in 32nd position after being penalized for failing a technical inspection during qualifying, which is second to last. No driver starting in the final five spots on the grid has ever won.

Then again, there's always a first for everything. Here's what to know about the history of drivers winning consecutive Indy 500 races.

Has a Driver Ever Won Three Straight Indy 500 Races?

No. No driver has ever won three straight Indy 500 races, otherwise known as the three-peat.

Newgarden is hoping to become the first driver in Indy 500 history to do so this year.

However, 20 drivers in total have won the race more than once, just not in consecutive years. In addition, the most times anyone has ever won the Indy 500 is four, a feat completed by four drivers.

Every Driver to Win Consecutive Indy 500 Races

Here is a list of every driver who has won the Indy 500 in consecutive years.

Driver

Years Won

Josef Newgarden

2023, 2024

Helio Castroneves

2001, 2002

Al Unser Sr.

1970, 1971

Bill Vukovich

1953, 1954

Marui Rose

1947, 1948

Wilbur Shaw

1939, 1940

