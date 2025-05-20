The Greatest Indy 500 Moments
On each Memorial Day weekend since 1974, engines roar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for one of the most iconic events in American sports—the Indianapolis 500.
But of course, the Indy 500 is more than just a 200-lap race around a 2.5-mile oval track. This race is steeped in rich tradition and history.
Since its inaugural race in 1911, the Indianapolis 500 has captured a worldwide audience, often hosting more than 300,000 inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Over the last 110+ years, the race has become a testing ground not just for the immensely powerful race cars that often top 220 mph, but for the drivers behind the wheel as well.
To win the Indy 500, drivers must navigate a number of obstacles, some physical and some mechanical.
But in this environment, when a win and loss can be separated by a razor-thin margin, some of the most iconic moments in racing history have crossed the finish line.
The Indy 500 thrives on its history and tradition. From the singing of "Back Home Again in Indiana" to the now-stopped balloon release, to the customary swig of cold milk after a win, there's no place quite like 'The Brickyard' and no race quite like the Indy 500.
Which brings us to the most greatest moments in the history of the Indianapolis 500. But what, exactly makes a moment 'great' at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?
Well, it depends. In some cases, we're highlighting something so absurd it must be seen to be believed, in others we're highlighting one man's dominance over the rest of the field. In another, we're highlighting the moment the gender barrier was shattered.
Let's get into it.
The Greatest Moments in the History of the Indy 500
Ray Harroun Wins the First Indy 500 (1911)
Harroun's victory in the first Indy 500 was historic for a plethora of reasons, not the least of which being that it established the race as a proving ground for technological advancements in automobiles. Harroun used the first rearview mirror inside of his Marmon Wasp, while racing solo against a field of two-man cars.
Louis Meyer Drinks Milk in Victory Lane (1936)
Meyer's mother told him growing up that drinking buttermilk was refreshing on a hot day, so it was a habit he'd developed well before he won his third Indy 500 in 1936. But on that day, a Movietone News cameraman happened to capture the moment that Meyer held up three fingers with one hand while grasping a bottle of buttermilk with the other. Nowadays, winners get a bottle of milk to drink from, allegedly because a dairy company executive saw Meyer and didn't realize it was buttermilk, so he vowed to provide milk to the race each year.
Bill Vukovich's Back-to-Back Wins (1953–1954)
Vukovich's back-to-back Indy 500 wins are a testament to his endurance. Not only did he win both races, but led for the vast majority of them as well, despite the 1953 race featuring temperatures well above 120 degrees. Sadly, Vukovich died in the 1955 Indianapolis 500 when he was involved in a horrendous crash that saw his car flip multiple times. Vukovich was leading at the time of the crash.
Janet Guthrie Breaks the Gender Barrier (1977)
The first woman to qualify for the Indy 500, Guthrie faced intense backlash and sexism en route to, during and after the 1977 edition. The year prior, Guthrie was unsuccessful in her attempt to qualify, but many of her male counterparts claimed her exclusion was based solely on her sex. Then-three-time winner A.J. Foyt lent Guthrie a car and her practice lap times in Foyt's car would have been good enough to make the field. By 1980 she was unable to secure any corporate sponsorships and was essentially forced into retirement.
Danny Sullivan and the 'Spin to Win' (1985)
Perhaps the single most iconic highlight in the history of racing, Sullivan passed Mario Andretti, only to lose control and spin a complete 360 degrees before regaining control and eventually coming back to win. It's the sort of thing that seems impossible: A car spinning on the track and not hitting a single thing.
Emerson Fittipaldi Skips Milk (1993)
When Fittipaldi won the 1993 Indy 500 he didn't chug milk like his predecessors did, instead he opted for orange juice. Fittipaldi owned an orange grove in his native Brazil and wanted to promote the juice. But, for what it's worth, chugging milk in the summer heat of Indianapolis after winning a grueling race seems like risky business anyhow.
Hélio Castroneves Joins the Four-Time Club (2021)
Castroneves traded the lead with Alex Palou three times over the final six laps of the race, but secured the win, joining Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time Indy 500 winners. The man they call 'Spider-Man' had a 20-year gap between his first and last Indy 500 victory, which is a record.