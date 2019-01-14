Sports Illustrated Saturday Night Lights Party

Sports Illustrated Saturday Night Lights Party

January 14, 2019

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is bringing an epic event to Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 2, in partnership with Talent Resources Sports. Secure your access to party with SI Swimsuit models, with performances by Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

WHEN: February 2, 2019

WHERE: College Football Hall of Fame

TIME: 9:00 PM ET

Headliners

DJ Snoopadelic aka Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, DJ IRIE

SI Swimsuit Models

This party will welcome select SI Swimsuit models as special guests

All-Inclusive Open Bar 

Premium Open Bar including  liquor, beer, wine and soda

VIP Tables Include 

Reserved table with dedicated Bottle Service and replenished spirits, access to VIP Field, fast entrance lane, premium open bars, VIP bathrooms, & headline entertainment.

VIP Tickets (Field Pass) Include

Includes VIP admission, access to VIP Field, VIP Bathrooms, fast entrance lane, premium open bars, & headline entertainment.

GA Tickets Include

Includes admission, premium open bars, & headline entertainment.

Ages: 21+ only

