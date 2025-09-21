The 10 Highest Rated USMNT Players in EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports unveiled player ratings for each athlete in FC 26 ahead of the game’s full release on Sept. 26 including several notable ratings for American players.
AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic remains the top-ranked player among players from the U.S. men’s national team, but is closely followed by Bayer Leverkusen’s Malik Tillman, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Atlético Madrid’s Johnny Cardoso as the only players to have Ultimate Team cards above an 80 rating.
In total, 19 USMNT players have gold cards, rated 75 or higher.
Here are the top 10 USMNT players in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.
The Top 10 USMNT Players in EA FC 26
Player
Club
Rating
1. Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
84
2. Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
82
3. Antonee Robinson
Fulham
82
4. Johnny Cardoso
Atlético Madrid
81
5. Sergiño Dest
PSV Eindhoven
79
6. Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
79
7. Cameron Carter-Vickers
Celtic FC
79
8. Weston McKennie
Juventus
78
9. Timothy Weah
Marseille
77
10. Folarin Balogun
AS Monaco
77
*Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) is tied with Weah and Balogun at 77 overall
As the Ultimate Team cycle goes on, USMNT players could receive promotional items that make them more popular in higher end squads. Both Pulisic and Robinson could be prominent items in starter squads given their well-rounded statistics in key areas.