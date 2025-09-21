SI

The 10 Highest Rated USMNT Players in EA Sports FC 26

Nineteen USMNT players have base cards rated 75 or higher on the newest edition of the game.

Ben Steiner

Christian Pulisic is the highest-rated American player in EA FC 26.
Christian Pulisic is the highest-rated American player in EA FC 26. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

EA Sports unveiled player ratings for each athlete in FC 26 ahead of the game’s full release on Sept. 26 including several notable ratings for American players. 

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic remains the top-ranked player among players from the U.S. men’s national team, but is closely followed by Bayer Leverkusen’s Malik Tillman, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Atlético Madrid’s Johnny Cardoso as the only players to have Ultimate Team cards above an 80 rating. 

In total, 19 USMNT players have gold cards, rated 75 or higher.

Here are the top 10 USMNT players in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.

The Top 10 USMNT Players in EA FC 26

Player

Club

Rating

1. Christian Pulisic

AC Milan

84

2. Malik Tillman

Bayer Leverkusen

82

3. Antonee Robinson

Fulham

82

4. Johnny Cardoso

Atlético Madrid

81

5. Sergiño Dest

PSV Eindhoven

79

6. Tyler Adams

AFC Bournemouth

79

7. Cameron Carter-Vickers

Celtic FC

79

8. Weston McKennie

Juventus

78

9. Timothy Weah

Marseille

77

10. Folarin Balogun

AS Monaco

77

*Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) is tied with Weah and Balogun at 77 overall

As the Ultimate Team cycle goes on, USMNT players could receive promotional items that make them more popular in higher end squads. Both Pulisic and Robinson could be prominent items in starter squads given their well-rounded statistics in key areas.

