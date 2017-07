​Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi has received a considerable amount of interest regarding a move away from the champions this summer, but he is apparently refusing to leave the club d espite a considerable lack of game time last season.





Following his € 40m move to Stamford Bridge from Marseille last summer, 23-year-old Batshuayi has struggled to live up to expectations after making only one league start last season and 19 off the bench - amassing a mere 239 league minutes.

Chelsea's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi (L) celebrates scoring during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London on May 21, 2017.

According to France Football, via ​Le 10 Sport , Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have reportedly approached the striker with a tantalising offer to link up with them next season - with a salary offer worth in the region of €4m-a-year.





However, the striker has refused to join the Turkish club after expressing his desire to stay with Chelsea and prove himself next season.

I want Michy Batshuayi to stay at the club & get more game time. The guy has a lot to offer. — Olly (@olly_aura) July 16, 2017

The Belgium striker struggled to work his way into the Chelsea set-up under boss Antonio Conte, but with the club missing out on Romelu Lukaku, relinquishing Diego Costa and struggling to acquire a leading man so far this summer Batshuayi could be of mind that he will finally be given his opportunity.





Batshuayi may not have been a popular figure on the field for Conte, but he was an off-field hit with the Blues faithful and he will always be remembered for scoring the crucial title-clinching goal for Chelsea at the Hawthorns last season.

