Sheffield Wednesday Boss Carlos Carvalhal 'Frustrated But Proud' After Playoff Semi-Final Defeat
Sheffield Wednesday manager
“We are very frustrated but we are very proud to once again have put Sheffield Wednesday in the first positions,” he said - via the Yorkshire Post.
“One season is not easy to put the team in the playoffs and to do it twice is much more difficult because of expectations, and I think we did well this season again.
“Sheffield Wednesday have turned completely the way they were in the (previous) years and it is now a club everybody respects.”
Steven Fletcher gave Wednesday the lead in the second half, but a Tom Lees own goal saw Huddersfield draw level with less than 20 minutes of normal time remaining.
CC: The game was very divided but as I tell you we are very proud of our players, the club is in a good place for the future #swfcLIVE— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 17, 2017
“The game was completely under control but we made one mistake and they came inside and scored a goal," Carvalhal added.
Asked about his future at the club, Carvalhal said: