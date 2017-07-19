Sheffield Wednesday Boss Carlos Carvalhal 'Frustrated But Proud' After Playoff Semi-Final Defeat

​Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal expressed his pride after his side were beaten on penalties by Huddersfield in their play-off semi-final on Wednesday night.





The Owls were eliminated when Fernando Forestieri's spotkick was saved by Huddersfield goalkeeper Danny Ward, following a 1-1 aggregate draw.





Despite the defeat, Wednesday's second successive failure in the playoffs after last season's final loss against Hull, Carvalhal remained positive over the club's progression.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Carlos Carvalhal manager of Sheffield Wednesday looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“We are very frustrated but we are very proud to once again have put Sheffield Wednesday in the first positions,” he said - via ​the Yorkshire Post.

“One season is not easy to put the team in the playoffs and to do it twice is much more difficult because of expectations, and I think we did well this season again.

“Sheffield Wednesday have turned completely the way they were in the (previous) years and it is now a club everybody respects.”

Steven Fletcher gave Wednesday the lead in the second half, but a Tom Lees own goal saw Huddersfield draw level with less than 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

CC: The game was very divided but as I tell you we are very proud of our players, the club is in a good place for the future #swfcLIVE — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 17, 2017

“The game was completely under control but we made one mistake and they came inside and scored a goal," Carvalhal added. “It is very hard when you fight in the Championship over a lot of games and you come to this moment and you lose on penalties.”

Asked about his future at the club, Carvalhal said: “It is not the time to talk about my future - there are too many rumours around and things that don’t make any sense.





“It is clear that it (the season) is finished now and I will talk with the chairman. I have a fantastic relationship with the chairman and we will talk.”

