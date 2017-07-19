Sheffield Wednesday Complete Signing of Burnley Winger as Club Continue to Bolster Squad

​Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of experienced winger George Boyd, on a free transfer from Burnley.

The 31-year-old Scot is the Owls' second signing of the summer transfer window, following the £9.5m deal to bring Middlesborough striker Jordan Rhodes to Hillsborough on a permanent deal.

Boyd was a key part of the Burnley side during his time with the Clarets, playing 115 league matches in his three years at the club.

Carlos Carvalhal's side will be desperate to rebuild ahead of the 2017/2018 campaign, after suffering a crushing defeat to local rivals Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off semi-final last season. The Yorkshire side haven't played in the top flight since 2000, and suffered the frustration of seeing their rivals progress to the top tier as they remained in the Championship.

Boyd established a name for himself by becoming Peterborough United's star player in their back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

The experienced midfielder has thrived in the Championship before with Peterborough and Hull City, and could prove to be a very shrewd signing for the Owls.