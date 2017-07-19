The U.S. men's national team continues its quest to win a sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup when it takes on El Salvador in their quarterfinal match in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The Americans won their group, courtesy of Matt Miazga's late goal against Nicaragua in Saturday's Group B finale, and will be favored to beat El Salvador, which qualified for the knockout stage after a third-place finish in a Group C that included Mexico, Jamaica and Curacao.

The USA has never lost to El Salvador on U.S. soil before, owning a 16-1-5 record all-time (13-0-2 in the USA) and a 5-0-0 record in the Gold Cup. Their last meeting also came in the quarterfinal round in 2013, where the USA rolled to a 5-1 victory in Baltimore, Maryland.

The winner will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Costa Rica and Panama in Saturday's semifinal.

How to watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, UniMas

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.